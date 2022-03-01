CollisionWeek

CCC Reports Revenue of $187.1 Million in Fourth Quarter

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) announced total revenue was $187.1 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, up from $165.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted for the impact of the divestiture of a portion of its professional services casualty solution in December 2020, total revenue grew 19% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

CCC 2021 logo“CCC delivered another strong quarter, highlighted by 19% adjusted revenue growth and 30% adjusted EBITDA growth. We continue to see positive demand trends across each of our key product and customer categories, especially our AI solutions,” said Githesh Ramamurthy, Chairman & CEO

