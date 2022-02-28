Universal Technical Institute-Orlando Launches BMW FastTrack Technician Training Program

Universal Technical Institute (UTI) has launched the first session of its new BMW FastTrack technician training programs at its Orlando, Fla. campus, the second location to begin offering the 12-week advanced training program. A collaboration between the luxury-class German automaker and UTI, the nation’s leading provider of automotive technician training, BMW FastTrack provides state-of-the-industry training on the latest models in production, utilizing the tools, technology, and procedures that are specific and proprietary to BMW vehicles.

Any student who completes UTI’s core automotive program is eligible to apply for the additional BMW-specific training, which includes four technologies: workshop, electrical, chassis, and