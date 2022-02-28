Solutions to Collision Repair Industry Technician Shortage Subject of Northeast Trade Show Panel

The ongoing technician shortage has left many collision repair centers struggling to keep up with repair volume – without proper manpower. A special panel at the NORTHEAST 2022 Automotive Services Show, The Continuing Tech Shortage: How Do We Fix It? seeks to examine and confront the issues surrounding the lack of good help which is being felt by facilities across the country.

Collision repair professionals from all over the region and beyond are making their plans to attend the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) flagship event March 18-20 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus,