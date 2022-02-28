Consumer Sentiment Sinks in February

Concerns about inflation’s impact on personal finances and its impact on the economy as a whole worry U.S. consumers.

Consumer sentiment fell in February to its lowest level in the past decade, according to the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers.

The Consumer Sentiment Index fell to 62.8 in the February 2022 survey, down from 67.2 in January and well below last February’s 76.8. The Expectations Index fell to 59.4 in February, down from last month’s 72.0 and 16.0% below last year’s 70.7. The Current Conditions Index fell to 68.2, down from last month’s 72.0, and significantly below last year’s