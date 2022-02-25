U.S. Traffic Volume Above 2019 Levels in December

Full year traffic volume bounced back from pandemic low last year to within 1% of 2019.

December traffic was up 11.2% compared to December 2020. The December result marks the 10th straight month that traffic volume was up versus 2020.

Travel volume in December increased on a year-over-year basis and the versus 2019 levels. Travel for the month of December is estimated at 268.4 billion vehicle miles nationwide according to the most recent data released by the Federal Highway Administration. December’s traffic volume represents an increase of 11.2% or 26.9 billion vehicle miles above December 2020 that was impacted