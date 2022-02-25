Maryland Attorney General Indicts Five Individuals for Distributing Drugs through Two Auto Body Shops

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh and Anne Arundel County Chief of Police Amal Awad on Wednesday announced the indictments of five defendants for multiple charges including participation in a criminal organization, conspiracy to distribute drugs, possession with intent to distribute, and firearm-related counts. He also announced the seizure of a large quantity of fentanyl and other controlled dangerous substances that would have been distributed in Baltimore City, Anne Arundel County, and elsewhere throughout Maryland. The charged defendants are 48-year-old Dwayne Booze and 51-year-old Thomas Timothy Booze, of Baltimore, 47-year-old Maurice Dotson of Severn, and 27-year-old Michael Booze and 31-year-old