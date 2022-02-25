Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh and Anne Arundel County Chief of Police Amal Awad on Wednesday announced the indictments of five defendants for multiple charges including participation in a criminal organization, conspiracy to distribute drugs, possession with intent to distribute, and firearm-related counts. He also announced the seizure of a large quantity of fentanyl and other controlled dangerous substances that would have been distributed in Baltimore City, Anne Arundel County, and elsewhere throughout Maryland. The charged defendants are 48-year-old Dwayne Booze and 51-year-old Thomas Timothy Booze, of Baltimore, 47-year-old Maurice Dotson of Severn, and 27-year-old Michael Booze and 31-year-old
Maryland Attorney General Indicts Five Individuals for Distributing Drugs through Two Auto Body Shops
