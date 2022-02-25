CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / IAA Expands Branch and Breaks Ground on New Branch in California

IAA Expands Branch and Breaks Ground on New Branch in California

By Leave a Comment

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) announced that it has completed a branch expansion at IAA Fontana and has broken ground on a new branch to meet growing demand in Southern California. The new IAA Los Angeles North branch will offer state-of-the-art facilities to support increased customer capacity needs.

IAA logo “This expansion and new branch will bring needed capacity to support growing demand in the greater Los Angeles market,” said Tim O’Day, President of U.S. Operations. “IAA continues to invest strategically in property that helps to enhance the buying and selling experience for our customers.”

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey