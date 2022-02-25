IAA Expands Branch and Breaks Ground on New Branch in California

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) announced that it has completed a branch expansion at IAA Fontana and has broken ground on a new branch to meet growing demand in Southern California. The new IAA Los Angeles North branch will offer state-of-the-art facilities to support increased customer capacity needs.

“This expansion and new branch will bring needed capacity to support growing demand in the greater Los Angeles market,” said Tim O’Day, President of U.S. Operations. “IAA continues to invest strategically in property that helps to enhance the buying and selling experience for our customers.”