Registration Open for May 2-4 WIN Educational Conference

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has opened registration for its 2022 Annual Educational Conference. The conference will be a hybrid experience, with the in-person event held in Greenville, S.C. during May 2-4. A virtual viewing option will take place at the same time for attendees to participate from their home or office.

“We’re thrilled to be offering the flexibility of a hybrid event for our members, sponsors, and attendees this year,” says Kim Frasher, 2022 Conference Committee Co-Chair. “WIN is excited to bring together people from all over the collision repair industry for a conference filled with insightful keynote