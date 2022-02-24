Collision Repair Education Foundation Opens Applications for Benchmark Grant for Schools

Grants of up to $25,000 available to help improve and expand training programs.

Collision repair shops need employees, but collision instructors struggle to attract students’ interest in the field, largely due to a lack of funding, tools, equipment and supplies. The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) offers a solution for instructors seeking to fill those gaps by helping to alleviate some of that financial burden with the opening of its 2022 Collision School Career Readiness Benchmark Grants which allows schools to receive up to $25,000 in funding. Available online, applications are now open with a deadline of June 1.

“Schools