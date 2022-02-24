CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Collision Repair Education Foundation Opens Applications for Benchmark Grant for Schools

Collision Repair Education Foundation Opens Applications for Benchmark Grant for Schools

By Leave a Comment

Grants of up to $25,000 available to help improve and expand training programs.

Collision repair shops need employees, but collision instructors struggle to attract students’ interest in the field, largely due to a lack of funding, tools, equipment and supplies. The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) offers a solution for instructors seeking to fill those gaps by helping to alleviate some of that financial burden with the opening of its 2022 Collision School Career Readiness Benchmark Grants which allows schools to receive up to $25,000 in funding. Available online, applications are now open with a deadline of June 1.

Collision Repair Education Foundation“Schools

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey