Bosch Investing in Expanded Semiconductor Production

In an additional move to combat the ongoing global chip shortage, Bosch plans to further extend its wafer fabrication in Reutlingen, Germany. More than a €250 million ($278.2 million) is to be invested in creating new production space and the necessary clean-room facilities between now and 2025. This will give Bosch the ability to meet the continuously growing demand for chips used in mobility and IoT applications.

“We are systematically expanding our manufacturing capacity for semiconductors in Reutlingen,” says Dr. Stefan Hartung, chairman of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH. “This new investment will not only strengthen our