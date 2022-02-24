CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Bosch Investing in Expanded Semiconductor Production

Bosch Investing in Expanded Semiconductor Production

By Leave a Comment

In an additional move to combat the ongoing global chip shortage, Bosch plans to further extend its wafer fabrication in Reutlingen, Germany. More than a €250 million ($278.2 million) is to be invested in creating new production space and the necessary clean-room facilities between now and 2025. This will give Bosch the ability to meet the continuously growing demand for chips used in mobility and IoT applications.

“We are systematically expanding our manufacturing capacity for semiconductors in Reutlingen,” says Dr. Stefan Hartung, chairman of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH. “This new investment will not only strengthen our

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey