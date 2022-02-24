CollisionWeek

ASE Calls for Certified Professionals to Share Their Story as Part of 50th Anniversary Celebration

As part of its 50th anniversary celebration, the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is featuring ASE Certified professionals through a series of profiles showcased in ASE communications, including its website and social media platforms.

ASE Certified professionals can share their story through an online form and upload their photo plans to recognize and honor ASE certified professionals throughout the year, including during Automotive Service Professionals Month in June. 

