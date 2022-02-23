Universal Technical Institute and Ford Roll Out New Electric Vehicle Repair and Maintenance Curriculum

Universal Technical Institute (UTI) is rolling out new curriculum in its Ford FACT (Ford Accelerated Credential Training) program to prepare its students to keep the next generation of vehicles on the road. Automotive technicians are in demand, and as the electric vehicle (EV) market continues to grow, those with knowledge of high voltage batteries and electric vehicles have become essential to automakers like Ford.

The new course is another step in UTI’s overall EV strategy, which includes enhancing its core curriculum, enhancing and offering new EV certifications in certain manufacturer-specific advanced training (MSAT) programs, and developing new training models and