Uni-Select Reports Sales Up 9.6% in Fourth Quarter

FinishMaster organic sales up 8.5% compared to 2020.

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) on Friday reported consolidated sales of $400.2 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, up by 9.3%, mainly driven by organic growth of 7.5% and favorable Canadian and British currency fluctuations, offsetting the adverse effect of fewer billing days. Consolidated organic growth continued to improve in the quarter reflecting the global market recovery.

The Corporation generated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $31.3 million for the quarter, which was mainly impacted by stock-based compensation of $5.2 million primarily due to the Corporation’s share price appreciation,