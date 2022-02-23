Crash Champions Acquires Collision Repair Centers in Ohio and Washington State

Adds three locations in separate transactions.

Crash Champions, LLC announced it has expanded its footprint in Ohio and Washington with its latest acquisitions. In Washington State the company acquired Ed’s Premier Auto Body, a single shop located at 2707 East Francis Avenue, in Spokane and River City Body & Paint , a single shop located at 34 E. Main Avenue, also in Spokane. The addition of Ed’s and River City are the latest Spokane-area transactions that the Company has completed, following the recent acquisitions of Custom Body Collision Repair and Coachman Auto Body.

“These acquisitions are the next step in