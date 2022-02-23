AM Best Special Report Sees Strong U.S. Economic Expansion in 2021 But Growth Will Moderate in 2022

Supported by government spending and extraordinary accommodative monetary policy, the U.S. economy grew by 5.5% year over year in 2021, the largest economic expansion in decades. However, according to an AM Best special report, there are several headwinds at the beginning of 2022 for the U.S. economy that include the potential for a Federal Reserve monetary policy misstep, geopolitical tensions, and persistently high inflation.

A new Best’s Special Report, titled, “U.S. Economy: A Long and Winding Road,” notes that the strong economic growth resulted in the creation of over six million jobs in 2021. However, this strong growth was accompanied