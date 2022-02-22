CollisionWeek

Repairify Acquires AutoMobile Technologies

Adds used vehicle reconditioning software provider used by nearly 8,000 technicians that repair more than 40,000 vehicles per day.

Repairify, Inc., a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC, today announced the acquisition of AutoMobile Technologies (AMT), a provider of enterprise-grade used vehicle reconditioning software. AMT’s technology helps automotive reconditioning providers replace paperwork, enforce processes, and gain instant visibility into business operations regardless of team size and geographic distribution.

With the combined capabilities of AMT and Mobile Tech RX, the Repairify family is now poised to become a comprehensive provider of solutions, expertise, and capabilities for auto reconditioners and paintless dent

