NABC to Host Round Up Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser April 12 in Oklahoma City

The National Auto Body Council will host the first golf fundraising event of 2022 at the Golf Club of Edmond, in conjunction with industry meetings taking place in Oklahoma City. The NABC Round Up Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser presented by Hertz will take place on Tuesday, April 12, with a 1 p.m. CT shotgun start.

Greens fees are $175 for individuals and $700 for foursomes and includes a box lunch and NABC industry reception following the event.

Registration and information on sponsorship opportunities are available online.

As part of the day’s festivities, NABC will unveil the NABC F.R.E.E. Demonstration Vehicle Presented by Genesis Rescue Systems. The NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E. ) program is designed to offer first responders and rescue squads critical information on the latest technologies and materials in late-model vehicles. The vehicle was donated by Allstate and repaired by Crash Champions and 417 Dent Pros. The vehicle wrap was provided by 3M, Safelite donated the glass, URG donated replacement parts, All Star Auto Lights provided the headlights and towing was provided by Smith Auto Transfer and HONK for Help. Genesis Rescue Systems will transport the vehicle around Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Arkansas and Louisiana over the next three years as part of an education program for first responders.

At the NABC industry reception, the NABC Recycled Rides program will present a vehicle donated by Hertz to a local resident in need. The presentation will take place at 6 p.m. CT. NABC Recycled Rides is a unique program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the NABC Recycled Rides program in 2007, members of the National Auto Body Council have donated nearly 3,000 vehicles valued at some $42 million.