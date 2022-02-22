Labor Rate Panel Discussion Featured at Northeast Tradeshow

Spots are filling up quickly for the much-anticipated educational slate at the NORTHEAST 2022 Automotive Services Show, taking place March 18-20 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus, NJ.

One of the most widely talked about, debated and legislatively battled issues affecting the automotive repair industry is the labor rate. A special panel, Labor Rate 2022 & Beyond: How to Get What You’re Worth, is sure to be a highlight of the educational slate.

Moderated by veteran auto body journalist Joel Gausten, the panel will feature AASP/NJ President Jerry McNee, Lucky Papageorg (Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of