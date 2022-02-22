Labor Rate Panel Discussion Featured at Northeast Tradeshow

Spots are filling up quickly for the much-anticipated educational slate at the NORTHEAST 2022 Automotive Services Show, taking place March 18-20 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus, NJ.
One of the most widely talked about, debated and legislatively battled issues affecting the automotive repair industry is the labor rate. A special panel, Labor Rate 2022 & Beyond: How to Get What You’re Worth, is sure to be a highlight of the educational slate.
Moderated by veteran auto body journalist Joel Gausten, the panel will feature AASP/NJ President Jerry McNee, Lucky Papageorg (Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of
jefflyman51692300 says
I hope the discussion center’s around the legal aspect of collecting a higher rate. Insurance companies have one master a Judge! Everything aside from the big national players putting their foot down and demanding rate change most is a waste of time, been there done that.
Speaking about rates being based on a market area. That is a never ending deceptive scam. Rates are taken from the summary of estimates i.e., CCC-Mitchel. Almost every time a company pays a shop rate higher than the so called market the dollar amount is add in the body of the estimate that appears to be just a car part! So, none of the higher rates that have been paid ever get calculated, get it! We have one of the smartest and understanding attorneys in the industry thank God!
Everyone should ask themselves, what the hell is the difference to installing a strut or a fender? Its a car part right? All car repair rates should be similar right? Why is it not? Who failed- we did!