CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Advantage Parts Solutions Announces Promotions within Global Leadership Team

Advantage Parts Solutions Announces Promotions within Global Leadership Team

By Leave a Comment

Advantage Parts Solutions, the global provider of strategic automotive parts solutions, announced promotions within its global leadership team. Darren Clark was promoted to UK Managing Director, Murray Isaac to Chief Financial Officer, and Steve Kirstiuk to Senior Vice President of Global Operations.

Clark began his career with Advantage Parts Solutions as one of the founding employees in the United Kingdom. Originally a Business Development Manager, Clark has successfully managed and led the national sales and operations of Advantage’s UK relationships. In his new role, as Managing Director, Clark is responsible for all UK operations.

Isaac joined Advantage as the company’s

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey