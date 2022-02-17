CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman to Step Down

Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman to Step Down

By Leave a Comment

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) Commissioner Jessica Altman will resign her position with the commonwealth on Friday, February 25.

“Commissioner Altman has been a steadfast leader for Pennsylvanians throughout her tenure in state government including protecting access to high-quality, affordable health care by holding insurance companies accountable, ensuring adequate consumer protections and education is available and easily digestible, and overseeing the creation of the commonwealth’s very own state-based exchange, Pennie,” said Gov. Wolf. “Thank you, Commissioner Altman, for your dedication to the commonwealth. Your commitment to Pennsylvanians will be missed.”

Prior to her appointment,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey