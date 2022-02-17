LKQ Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Revenue of $3.2 Billion, up 7.9% versus 2020

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) today reported revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $3.2 billion, an increase of 7.9% as compared to $3.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the fourth quarter of 2021, parts and services organic revenue increased 6.6% (7.3% on a per day basis), while the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures increased revenue 1.7% and foreign exchange rates decreased revenue 0.8%, for a total parts and services revenue increase of 7.5%. Other revenue grew 13.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021 driven by higher scrap steel prices, partially offset by lower precious metal prices.