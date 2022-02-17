Collision Repair Education Foundation Opens Summer Golf Fundraiser Registration

Registration is now open for the Collision Repair Education Foundation’s (CREF) 21st Annual Golf Fundraiser, co-hosted by PPG Automotive Refinish and scheduled to take place at the Edgewood Country Club in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Tuesday, July 19 in conjunction with national industry meetings. CREF invites collision professionals to support its efforts to bridge the gap between collision instructors, students and the industry by signing up for a great day on the green.

For those who can’t make it to Pittsburgh, the 2022 golf fundraiser will also feature an opportunity for industry professionals to remotely support schools and students with CREF’s annual helicopter ball drop, sponsored by Refinish Solutions Group. Simply purchase a $10 golf ball online by July 18th to participate. On the day of an event, the golf balls will be dropped from a helicopter over a target at the Edgewood Country Club. Whoever’s ball lands closest to the target will win a GoldenTee Home Arcade Unit and a $1,000 gift card. Participants do not need to be present to win.

“CREF invites the industry to join us in Pittsburgh this summer for a fun-filled afternoon on the fairway as we raise additional funds, support and awareness for high school and college collision school programs and students,” CREF Managing Director Brandon Eckenrode says. “As our largest annual fundraiser event, the annual golf fundraiser offers an incredible opportunity for the industry to fortify the industry’s future while enjoying an afternoon of golf and networking. We hope you’ll join us ‘fore’ such a relevant cause.”

Registration for CREF’s 21st Annual Golf Fundraiser includes lunch, 18 holes of golf, cart rental, complimentary beverages on the course, dinner, promotional items, course contests and an evening reception. CREF supporters can register online for $300 per person ($1,200 for a team of four) but claim your spot now – this event is anticipated to sell out by April.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For information, contact Brandon Eckenrode, Managing Director, at 312-231-0258 or Brandon.Eckenrode@ed-foundation.org.