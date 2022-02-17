Claim Genius Joins GT Fusion

Claim Genius announced it joined GT Fusion, the UK-based platform for damage repair estimation powered by AI technology partners. GT Fusion will enable insurtechs to expedite and streamline motor claims processes with greater automation.

Together, the companies will enable accurate and reliable image analysis and cost estimation, leveraging GT Motive’s estimatic estimating data and Claim Genius’s real-time accurate damage detection and claim estimate capabilities, helping global motor insurance and automotive players take faster and more accurate decisions in their vehicle damage inspection processes.

Commenting on the launch, Demerie Hill, Executive Product Director of GT Motive, said “We are very excited