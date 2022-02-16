CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / UTI Announces Purchase of Lisle, Illinois Campus from Joint Venture Partner

UTI Announces Purchase of Lisle, Illinois Campus from Joint Venture Partner

By Leave a Comment

Universal Technical Institute (UTI) announced the completion of a series of transactions resulting in the 100% ownership of its Lisle, Ill. campus through a wholly owned subsidiary, 2611 Corporate West Drive Ventures, LLC (2611 CWD).

UTI logoThis was accomplished by the acquisition of the approximately 72% ownership of 2611 CWD previously held by iStar Net Lease I LLC, a Delaware limited liability company. UTI had held an approximately 28% stake in the 2611 CWD joint venture formed to own and develop the property in 2012. The Company has maintained a presence in Illinois since 1988 and has been in the Lisle

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey