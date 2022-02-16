UTI Announces Purchase of Lisle, Illinois Campus from Joint Venture Partner

Universal Technical Institute (UTI) announced the completion of a series of transactions resulting in the 100% ownership of its Lisle, Ill. campus through a wholly owned subsidiary, 2611 Corporate West Drive Ventures, LLC (2611 CWD).

This was accomplished by the acquisition of the approximately 72% ownership of 2611 CWD previously held by iStar Net Lease I LLC, a Delaware limited liability company. UTI had held an approximately 28% stake in the 2611 CWD joint venture formed to own and develop the property in 2012. The Company has maintained a presence in Illinois since 1988 and has been in the Lisle