Stacey Phillips Named Director of Marketing at 1Collision

1Collision announced that Stacey Phillips will assist the company as director of marketing effective immediately. Phillips will work closely with the 1Collision team to guide and support the company’s marketing strategy. She will also support the continued growth and development of 1Collision’s expansion of independent single and multiple location collision repair centers throughout the United States.

“I’m excited to help 1Collision and its Network shops with marketing and communications,” said Phillips. “I’m impressed with the type of assistance 1Collision provides to its affiliated collision repair centers and will help support that

