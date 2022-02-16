Driven Brands Reports Revenue of Over $391 Million in Fourth Quarter Up 36% Versus 2020

Paint, Collision & Glass segment same-store sales up 11.4% in quarter.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) reported revenue was $391.9 million in its fourth quarter ended December 25, 2021, an increase of 36% versus the prior year. System-wide sales were $1.2 billion, an increase of 26% versus the prior year, with 6% net store growth and an increase in consolidated same-store sales of 16.4%.

For fiscal year 2021, revenue was $1.5 billion, an increase of 62% versus the prior year. System-wide sales were $4.5 billion, an increase of 35% versus the prior year, with 6% net store growth and an