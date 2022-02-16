CollisionWeek

Crash Champions Acquires Collision Repair Center in Cleveland, Ohio Market

Crash Champions, LLC announced that it has grown its presence in the greater Cleveland, Ohio market with the acquisition of Sunnyside Collision located at 5775 W 130th St, in Parma.

Crash Champions logoThe addition of Sunnyside Collision is the latest transaction that the Company has completed in the greater Cleveland metro area and follows earlier acquisitions of VIP Autobody, Car-Tech, Ohio Collision Group, and Centerline Auto Body. Crash Champions now has 18 collision repair centers located across the Buckeye State, having first entered the Ohio market in 2020.

“We have grown our footprint in the Greater Cleveland area significantly since first introducing

