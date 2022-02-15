CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / State Farm and Ford Announce Usage-Based Insurance Program Debuts in Four States Additional States

State Farm and Ford Announce Usage-Based Insurance Program Debuts in Four States Additional States

By Leave a Comment

State Farm and Ford announced the launch of Drive Safe & Save Connected Car for customers with eligible connected Ford or Lincoln vehicles, to benefit from usage-based insurance (UBI). State Farm customers with eligible connected vehicles can opt into the State Farm UBI program, Drive Safe & Save, which adjusts premiums to an individual vehicle’s mileage and customer driving behavior.

State Farm and Ford Build Data Sharing PilotState Farm will debut Drive Safe & Save Connected Car in Alaska, Idaho, Montana and Oregon, for policies effective on or after Feb. 27, 2022, followed by a rollout across more states (excluding Calif., Mass. and R.I.).

As a result,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey