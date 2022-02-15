Property and Casualty Insurers See $5.6B Net Underwriting Loss in First Nine Months of 2021

Underwriting loss driven by increase in non-catastrophe losses from several lines, including personal auto.

Private U.S. property/casualty insurers saw a $5.6 billion net underwriting loss in the first nine months of 2021, as non-catastrophe losses returned to pre-pandemic levels, according to a report by Verisk (NASDAQ:VRSK), the global data analytics provider, and the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA).

Direct losses for personal auto liability increased 14.1% in nine months 2021 and the industry’s combined ratio—a critical measure of insurer profitability—worsened to 99.5%, from 98.8% a year earlier. While non-catastrophic losses were on the rise, insured catastrophe-related losses remained high.