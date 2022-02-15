Crash Champions Acquires Collision Repair Center in Billings, Montana

Crash Champions, LLC announced today that it has grown its presence in Montana through the acquisition of American Auto Body, a single shop located at 650 S. 20th St. W. in Billings, Mont. This transaction follows the Company’s entry into Big Sky Country through the acquisition of Raisin, a five-location shop with properties extending from Billings to the greater-Bozeman area.

“For over 35 years, the talented professionals at American Auto Body have demonstrated the highest levels of craftsmanship and customer care, making them an ideal addition to our new presence in Montana,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash