AirPro Diagnostics Secures Strategic Partnership with BASF

AirPro Diagnostics announced it has been awarded strategic partner status with BASF ColorSource.

“Knowing that more and more vehicles with unique ADAS technology are entering our customers shops we went to work to research this field and identify the best solution for our customers”, stated Sally Miener, BASF ColorSource and Partner Program Manager. “We chose AirPro Diagnostics to provide the latest technology and more importantly the skill set necessary to assist our shops in the safe and proper repair and calibration of vehicles. With this partnership, BASF is confident to meet the rapidly changing landscape of vehicle technology and shops