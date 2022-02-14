Toyota Announces $90 million Investment in Two U.S. Plants to Further Expand Electric Vehicle Production

Toyota announced an additional $90 million investment for two of its U.S. manufacturing facilities.

Toyota West Virginia (TMMWV) will receive $73 million. This investment comes on the heels of the $240 million investment announced last November and will increase hybrid transaxle production capacity to 600,000 units per year. With this funding, TMMWV will also begin assembling an estimated 120,000 rear motor stators per year, a key component in electric motors. Currently, a team of more than 2,000 build approximately one million engines and transmissions annually for many of Toyota’s North American-assembled vehicles. With today’s announcement, Toyota has invested more than