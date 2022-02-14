CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / D’Ieteren Group Acquires Parts Holding Europe

D’Ieteren Group Acquires Parts Holding Europe

By Leave a Comment

D’Ieteren Group announces that it has issued a binding offer and entered into exclusive negotiations with Bain Capital Private Equity in view of acquiring 100% of Parts Holding Europe (PHE), a Western European leader in spare parts distribution and services for vehicles and trucks. The proposed transaction values PHE at an Enterprise Value of €1.7 billion ($1.9 billion), resulting in an equity value of €540 million ($610 million), which would be financed with D’Ieteren Group’s excess liquidity.

The D’Ieteren Group is majority owner of Belron the worldwide leader in vehicle glass repair and replacement and operates in 40 countries, through

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey