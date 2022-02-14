D’Ieteren Group Acquires Parts Holding Europe

D’Ieteren Group announces that it has issued a binding offer and entered into exclusive negotiations with Bain Capital Private Equity in view of acquiring 100% of Parts Holding Europe (PHE), a Western European leader in spare parts distribution and services for vehicles and trucks. The proposed transaction values PHE at an Enterprise Value of €1.7 billion ($1.9 billion), resulting in an equity value of €540 million ($610 million), which would be financed with D’Ieteren Group’s excess liquidity.

The D’Ieteren Group is majority owner of Belron the worldwide leader in vehicle glass repair and replacement and operates in 40 countries, through