AASP/NJ to Award a Total of $5,000 to Attendees of Northeast Trade Show

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced it will award a total of $5,000 in Northeast Dollars – $500 each to 10 lucky attendees – to be applied toward any purchase at the collision repair trade show, which is set for March 18-20 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus, N.J.

All attendees who pre-register for the show will automatically be entered into drawings held throughout the weekend of the show. Northeast trade show educational attendees will receive TWO entries. Northeast Dollars will be awarded on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Winners must be present.

More information on the Northeast Tradeshow, including registration, is available online.

“We first came up with the Northeast Dollars concept a few decades ago although we haven’t used it in quite some time,” Northeast Show Manager and AASP/NJ Secretary Thomas Greco says. “This year, as our industry continues our path back to normalcy, we thought it would be helpful to offer Northeast attendees the chance at some additional spending money while they’re on the show floor.”

Northeast Dollars allow 10 randomly selected winners throughout the three-day event to spend $500 toward any purchase at the show.

“There will be four winners on Friday, four on Saturday and two on Sunday,” Greco adds. “Each winner will receive a Northeast Dollars bill worth $500. Then they can take that to any vendor on the show floor and use it on tools, equipment, anything and everything at the show. After the show, AASP/NJ will reimburse vendors who received Northeast Dollars from the buyer. It has always been a popular concept for our attendees.”