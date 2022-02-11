Service King Reported in Talks to Restructure Debt

The Wall Street Journal reported that Service King Collision Repair Centers, the consolidator with over 330 collision repair centers in the U.S. in more than 20 states, has begun talks with creditors to restructure its debt. According to the article, Service King is in talks with lenders seeking to restructure a $775 million term loan that is due in July.

The articles stated that lenders have signed nondisclosure agreements with the company.

The latest news follows a report by Bloomberg in November that Service King had warned lenders of liquidity issues as cash dwindled due to the effects of