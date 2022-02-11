Richard Goode Named Automotive Refinish Director, UK & Ireland at PPG

PPG Refinish UK & Ireland announced the retirement of Mark Clarke, Automotive Refinish Director, UK & Ireland and the appointment of Richard Goode to the position.

After 45 years in the Vehicle Aftermarket, Clarke informed PPG of his intention to retire. Clarke joined PPG in 2006 and has since held a series of successful business development and sales leadership roles within the Automotive Refinish business. In his current role as the Automotive Refinish Director, UK & Ireland, Mark has led an impressive sales recovery for the UK & Ireland through 2021. In the midst of pandemic and lower work volumes. We would like to thank Mark for his sustained engagement and contribution to the business. To ensure a smooth leadership transition, Mark will continue with PPG through the end of April.

Goode has assumed the position of Automotive Refinish Director, UK & Ireland. He joined Automotive Refinish in November 2021 and has since supported a number of strategic projects within the business. Prior to joining the Automotive Refinish business, Goode held a variety of commercial leadership roles within PPG across the Industrial and Architectural businesses in the UK. With 20 years of coatings sales experience, Richard brings to the business a strong history of managing a diverse range of customer relationships and sales channels.

Goode commented on his new appointment, “I’m really proud to be leading the UK&I Refinish team. I look forward to working with our valued customers and trusted distribution partners to build on our leading position in the UK market and provide paint solutions that set the standard for the industry”