Javier Vargas Named Director of Operations for California, Surrounding Areas at ProColor Collision

ProColor Collision announced Javier Vargas as its new director of operations for California and surrounding states as of January 24.

As the director of operations, Vargas will be responsible for providing direction and support for all operational components including financial profitability, growth and compliance for ProColor Collision franchisees. In addition, he will be accountable for process implementation and adherence to organizational standards as well as supporting processes with internal departments, national suppliers and vendors.

“Javier will be our first point of contact for our ProColor Collision franchisees,” Steve Leal, President and CEO of Mondofix, Inc. dba Fix Network World, said.