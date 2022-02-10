CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Hearing Scheduled on Illinois Aftermarket Collision Repair Parts Bill February 15

Hearing Scheduled on Illinois Aftermarket Collision Repair Parts Bill February 15

By Leave a Comment

Legislation introduced in January in the Illinois House of Representatives that seeks to amend the state’s insurance code to regulate aftermarket collision repair parts and glass is scheduled to be included an Illinois House Insurance Committee hearing on February 15.

Illinois House Bill 4719 (HB 4719), introduced on January 21 by Illinois State Rep. Elizabeth Hernandez, seeks to amend the Illinois Insurance Code Section 155.29 by adding two subsections addressing aftermarket crash parts specifics and glass repair.

The language requires that for aftermarket crash parts and automobile glass repair or replacement, no insurer shall require the use of repair

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey