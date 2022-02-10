CollisionWeek

Fix Auto UK Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Midlands

Fix Auto UK announced the expansion of its collision repair network in the Midlands with the appointment of Four Ways Accident Repair Centre in Atherstone.

Fix Auto Atherstone business owner Garry Wall (left) and his Operations Manager Martin Scott with Fix Auto UK’s Business Development Manager Martin Willis (right).

The repairer, who will operate as Fix Auto Atherstone, strategically fills a void in the region for the network between Fix Auto UK repair centers in Birmingham, Lichfield, Coalville, Coventry and Leicester. Significantly, the repairer is perfectly positioned to meet the demands made by motorists living in the North Warwickshire region

