American Family Insurance Announce Raise in Minimum Pay to $23 per Hour

American Family Insurance group announced it is raising its minimum hourly wage to $23 per hour – its second increase in two years – to draw and retain talent to serve its customers.

The wage increase, which will take effect in July, will result in raises for more than 2,000 employees at American Family group companies. More than 13,200 people work at the companies, which include: