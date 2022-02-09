CollisionWeek

UK’s Alton Cars Repair Group’s 14 Collision Repair Centers Acquired in Management Buyout

Alton Cars Accident Repair Group has been acquired in a management buyout for an undisclosed sum. Established in 1979, the business has grown to sales of £48.5 million ($65.7 million) and has evolved into one of the largest independent collision repair groups in the UK, with 370 staff across 14 locations.

Alton Cars Accident Repair Group’s Nottingham location.

Alton Cars has working relationships with all the major insurers and accident management providers, boasts 23 manufacturer approvals across the group, and offers geographic coverage across Yorkshire, Humberside, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

The buyout was led by managing director Julian Milner and commercial

