CCC Acquires AI-Subrogation Provider Safekeep

Acquisition to advance CCC’s vision for straight-through processing across the claims lifecycle.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCC) announced it has acquired Safekeep, an AI leader in subrogation claims management technology. Safekeep is an enterprise platform that leverages AI to speed and improve subrogation management across auto, property, workers’ comp, and other insurance lines of business. The acquisition of Safekeep is a natural next step in CCC’s vision to deliver end-to-end straight-through claims processing.

The acquisition of Safekeep extends CCC’s AI-powered claims software to include subrogation management, a critical function in achieving claims resolution, and now part of CCC’s completely digital, AI-enabled,

