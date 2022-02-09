Caliber’s Angie Babin Elected Chair of TechForce Foundation Board of Directors

The TechForce Foundation announced Angie Babin, VP of Supply Chain with Caliber Collision has been elected President/Chair of its Board of Directors. TechForce also announced its 2022 officers and board members, including high-level executives, experts and educators from throughout the transportation industry.

“Since joining the Board in 2018, Angie Babin has made significant contributions to the organization’s success, including her leadership as Vice Chair and her work on TechForce’s Resource Development Committee,” said Chris Blanchette of Advance Auto Parts, Immediate Past President/Chair of the TechForce Board. “Angie is the first woman to serve as Chair of TechForce Foundation’s Board. We look forward to her continued leadership and great things to come.”

TechForce also welcomes Michelle Johnson, Senior Manager, Aftersales Training for Nissan North America, Inc. as the newest Director to join the Board. She brings expertise earned over more than 20 years in the industry, working with brands including Nissan North America, Infiniti Motor Company and Ford Motor Company.

“We are proud to welcome Michelle Johnson to the Board,” says Jennifer Maher, TechForce Foundation CEO. “Serving on the TechForce Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Advisory Council since 2021, Michelle is well acquainted with TechForce Foundation’s mission. We look forward to her continued contributions in her new role on our Board of Directors.”

The composition of TechForce Foundation’s 12-member Board of Directors includes:

Officers:

Angie Babin, Chair/President, Vice President of Supply Chain, Caliber Collision (Texas)

Chris Blanchette, Immediate Past President, VP Strategic Store Operations, Advance Auto Parts (North Carolina)

Kim McCullough, Vice Chair, Formerly Jaguar/Land Rover (New Jersey)

John Heenan, Vice Chair, Owner/CEO, Ten November Management (Pennsylvania)

David Ellis, Treasurer, Owner, Ellis Automotive (Illinois)

Jennifer Maher, Secretary, CEO, TechForce Foundation (Arizona)

Directors:

Barrett Crane, National Sales Manager – Education Sales, Snap-on Industrial (Wisconsin)

Mark Ferner, Senior Manager, Technical Operations, Bridgestone Retail Operations (Tennessee)

Mike Hoffman, Vice President, Facilities, Equipment & Maintenance, FedEx Freight (Tennessee)

Michelle Johnson, Senior Manager, Aftersales Training, Nissan North America, Inc. (Tennessee)

Denise Kingstrom, Supply Chain Director, Coatings Solutions, BASF Corporation (Texas)

Cody Metcalf, Instructor, EVIT – East Valley Institute of Technology (Arizona)

The TechForce Foundation is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) with the mission to champion all students to and through their technical education and into careers as professional transportation technicians. The Foundation distributes more than $1.2 million in scholarships and grants annually.