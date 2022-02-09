Automotive Right to Repair Legislation Introduced in Canada

Legislation seeks to assure access by independent repair facilities to OEM data and systems necessary to repair vehicles.

Windsor West MP Brian Masse introduced a new right-to-repair bill February 4 in Parliament that seeks to protect Canadian automotive car owners’ choice when having their vehicle repaired. According to Mass, the legislation, “…would allow consumers to have their vehicle fixed where they would like, at a fair cost, and with the proper and same tools and parts as available by the manufacturers to authorized dealers.”

The legislation, Bill C-231, introduced in the House of Commons of Canada, seeks to amend the