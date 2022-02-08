Registration Open for March 23-25 Women in Auto Care Leadership Conference

Women in Auto Care, a community of the Auto Care Association, announced the opening of registration and the keynote speaker for its upcoming Women in Auto Care Leadership Conference. The annual conference will take place March 23-25 in Indianapolis, Ind., at the Marriott Indianapolis Downtown. The 2022 conference theme is “Reconnect and Revitalize” and will be Women in Auto Care’s first standalone, in-person event in more than two years.

More information and registration for the Women in Auto Care Leadership Conference is available online.

The conference will feature a range of sessions and activities focused on personal and professional development, including roundtable discussions and leadership stories. Thursday evening will feature the annual fundraising event in support of the Women in Auto Care scholarship program, which awards both cash and tools to young women entering the automotive industry. This year’s fundraiser will be a 1980s-themed live auction and dance party.

The conference will feature keynote speaker Sherron Washington, founder and CEO, P3 Solution, a full-service marketing and communications firm located in the Washington, D.C. area, that specializes in providing easy marketing strategy, messaging, design and social media solutions for businesses. A sought-after international speaker, trainer and facilitator, Washington’s energetic passion permeates the crowd and creates an unforgettable electrifying experience. During the Women in Auto Care Leadership Conference, Washington will deliver two sessions addressing communication strategies to lead successfully during change as well as achievable goal setting.

Attendees will be required to provide either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test, taken no more than three days prior to the start of the event. Additionally, attendees will be required to wear masks while in the conference space, regardless of vaccination status, unless actively eating or drinking.

Women in Auto Care conferences have been accredited by Northwood University since 2012 and all conference attendees are eligible to receive continuing education units (CEU) credits toward their Automotive Aftermarket Professional (AAP) or Master Automotive Aftermarket Professional (MAAP) professional designations.