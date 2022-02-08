CollisionWeek

Alameda County California District Attorney Announces Nearly $4 Million Settlement of Hazardous Waste Case Against Firestone Repair Centers

County District Attorney’s offices in California continue to pursue hazardous waste cases against automotive repair facilities and retailers. Firestone Complete Auto Care has agreed to a nearly $4 million settlement with the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office and 28 other prosecutors in an environmental protection case that alleged the company unlawfully disposed of hazardous waste.

The Firestone judgment is the latest in a series of environmental civil enforcement actions successfully brought by California prosecutors against large automotive service providers and retailers. The prior judgments, which included civil penalties and injunctions, were against Service King (2019, $2.3 million), Pep Boys (2019,

