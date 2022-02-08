AAA Reports Gas Prices at Highest Level Since 2014

Prices continue to Increase with no signs of slowing.

According to AAA’s weekly fuel gauge report, blustery winter weather and geopolitical tensions are helping to drive the price of oil higher, which is in the low-$90s per barrel, nearly $30 more than in August. The recent cold weather in the U.S increased the demand for heating oil. Meanwhile, the concern that Russia will react to potential western sanctions by withholding crude oil from the already tight global market puts heavy upward pressure on prices. The national average for a gallon of gas has surged to $3.44, eight cents more than