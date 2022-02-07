CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / PPG to Acquire Powder Coatings Manufacturing Business of Arsonsisi

PPG to Acquire Powder Coatings Manufacturing Business of Arsonsisi

By Leave a Comment

PPG (NYSE:PPG) announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the powder coatings business of Arsonsisi, an industrial coatings company based in Milan, Italy. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

PPG logoArsonsisi is a leading supplier of specialty powder coatings for the architectural and industrial markets. Powder coatings are a highly sustainable product offering with enhanced durability, transfer efficiency and the ability to be reclaimed or reused during application. As part of the transaction, PPG will acquire Arsonsisi’s highly automated, small- and large-batch

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey