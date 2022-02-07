PPG to Acquire Powder Coatings Manufacturing Business of Arsonsisi

PPG (NYSE:PPG) announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the powder coatings business of Arsonsisi, an industrial coatings company based in Milan, Italy. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Arsonsisi is a leading supplier of specialty powder coatings for the architectural and industrial markets. Powder coatings are a highly sustainable product offering with enhanced durability, transfer efficiency and the ability to be reclaimed or reused during application. As part of the transaction, PPG will acquire Arsonsisi’s highly automated, small- and large-batch