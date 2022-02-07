Midwest Collision Repair Tradeshow and Conference April 1-2 in Overland Park, Kansas

Five state trade associations collaborate to host event.

The auto body associations of Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and the Iowa Collision Repair Association have joined forces to create and host the Midwest Collision Repair Tradeshow and Conference. The event will be held April 1-2 in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park, Kan at the Overland Park Convention Center.

More information and registration for the Midwest Collision Repair Trades Show is available online.

The event will feature top industry speakers and workshop presenters, including Mike Anderson of CollisionAdvice and Mark Claypool from Optima Automotive. The tradeshow floor will include