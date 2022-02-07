Husband and Wife Plead Guilty to Conspiracy Over Fraudulent Tax Filings at Maryland Collision Repair Facility

Defendants will be required to pay over $2 Million in restitution.

Ercin Kalender, age 60, and Lizette Kalender, age 44, both of Alexandria, Virginia pleaded guilty February 3 to conspiracy in relation to tax fraud within their corporate filings and business taxes. As part of their plea agreements, the Kalenders have been ordered to pay $2,219,602 in restitution.

The guilty plea was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron and Special Agent in Charge Darrell J. Waldon of the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, Washington, D.C. Field Office.

According to their guilty pleas,